9,096 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.