AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Plans $1.12 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.1187 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

