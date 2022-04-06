AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Plans $1.12 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.1187 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
