Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
CRCT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
