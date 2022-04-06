Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

CRCT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

