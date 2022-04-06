Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Tom Challenor Acquires 216 Shares

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Tom Challenor acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £220.32 ($288.94).

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 100.75 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 93.19 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.67. The company has a market capitalization of £311.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

