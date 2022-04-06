Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells $2,550,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $65,708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

