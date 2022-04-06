Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42.
About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)
See Also
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.