Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.78

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$19.10. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 4,294 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$317.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.57%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

