Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 24,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.