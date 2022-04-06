Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 24,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

