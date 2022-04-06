Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

