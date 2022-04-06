Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 1,008,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,460. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

