Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 87,787 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.