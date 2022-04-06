Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $624,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

NYSE GS traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.05. 9,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.46. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.55 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.