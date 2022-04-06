Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.56. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,661. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

