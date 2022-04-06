Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 532,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

