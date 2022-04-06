Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.