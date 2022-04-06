Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 5.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68. 27,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,364,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,740 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 281.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5,829.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

