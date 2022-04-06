ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Analysts forecast that ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will report $14.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $17.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADS-TEC Energy will report full year sales of $83.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $197.45 million, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADS-TEC Energy.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSE. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

ADSE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 16,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,599. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

