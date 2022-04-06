Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

ADYEY stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

