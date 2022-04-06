Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

