Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.68.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
