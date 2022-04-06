Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 369 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $15,066.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $16,829.40.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

