AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.06. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

