Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.28 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and $7.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,146.23 or 0.99746805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00273924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00329734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00061338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

