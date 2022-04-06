Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Down 3.6%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.46. 17,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 447,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.