AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.94

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.94 and traded as low as C$34.56. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$34.78, with a volume of 53,161 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.94. The stock has a market cap of C$938.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

