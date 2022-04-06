Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,839. Alamo Group has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

