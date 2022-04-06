Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

ALG opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

