Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.68 and traded as high as C$20.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$20.13, with a volume of 74,571 shares changing hands.

AD.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.61.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.