Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.17.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.