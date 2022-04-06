Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.