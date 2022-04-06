Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.