Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 926,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

