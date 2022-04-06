Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.96. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 73,836 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIRD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

