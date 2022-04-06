Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

