Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4,909.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

