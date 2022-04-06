Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

