AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,445.66 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $92,445.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

