Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,169,838 The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,169,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

NYSE CHN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.