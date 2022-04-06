Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,911,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

