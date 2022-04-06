Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 669,708 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 669,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.77% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.05 and a beta of 2.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

