Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $21.75 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,251,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after acquiring an additional 632,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

