Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $26.07 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,066,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.70 and a 200 day moving average of $321.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

