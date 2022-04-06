Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $24.81 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

