Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $25.46 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.