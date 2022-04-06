Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $27.03 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 174,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,033,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $55,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
SGEN opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.
In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,806 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Seagen Profile (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.