Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $27.03 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 174,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $55,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,806 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.