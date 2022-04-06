Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 379,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.