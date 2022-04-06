Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $818,663. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

