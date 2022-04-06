Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $47.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 12,460 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,841. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

