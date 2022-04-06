Alta Equipment Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

