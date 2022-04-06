Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

