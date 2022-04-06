Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce $2.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ALT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,028. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

