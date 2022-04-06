Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

